Edmonton JW Marriott tower reaches full height

A big part of the Ice District is nearing completion and Edmontonians are getting an inside look Tuesday.

A ceremony will be held inside the JW Marriott-Legends Private Residences Tuesday morning to celebrate the topping off of the tower.

At 190 metres — the private residences tower has changed Edmonton’s skyline, along with the Stantec Tower, which is the tallest building in Canada west of Toronto at 250 metres.

Both towers surpass Manulife Place in height, which was previously the tallest building in Edmonton at 146 metres.

The four-star JW Marriott Edmonton will have 346 rooms and suites, a spa and more than 25,000 square feet of meeting and conference space, including a large ballroom overlooking Rogers Place. Marriott Hotels partnered with the Katz Group to bring the hotel to Edmonton. Once opened, it will be one of only three of the brand in Canada.

In total, the building will have 55 storeys. It will also house the Legends Private Residences, a 261-unit luxury condo development.

