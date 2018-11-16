In Photos: Edmonton’s Stantec Tower becomes title-worthy tall with final touches

Look up, look way up! And you’ll see the completed Stantec Tower.
The tallest tower in Western Canada was officially topped-off on Friday, just over two years since its official ground breaking.
At 251 metres, the finishing touch gives the Stantec Tower the title of the tallest tower outside of Toronto.
A view of Edmonton from the Stantec Tower, Nov. 16, 2018.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
Downtown Edmonton from the 60 floor of the Stantec Tower, Nov. 16, 2018.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
A view of Edmonton from the Stantec Tower, Nov. 16, 2018.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
A view from the 60 floor of Edmonton’s Stantec Tower, Nov. 16, 2018.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
A view of the JW Marriott from Edmonton’s Stantec Tower, Nov. 16, 2018.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News READ MORE: Canada’s tallest tower west of Toronto opens in Edmonton
The tower will be home to Stantec’s 1,500 Edmonton-based employees. The company’s new global headquarters includes 29 storeys of commercial workspace. The building also houses 483 condo suites and more than 20,000 square feet of amenity space. The condos are expected to be ready for residents by fall 2019.
A view of Manulife Place from Edmonton’s Stantec Tower, Nov. 16, 2018.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
251 metres above ground in Edmonton’s Stantec Tower, Nov. 16, 2018.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
On the roof of Edmonton’s Stantec Tower, Nov. 16, 2018.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
The tallest view in Western Canada on top of Edmonton’s Stantec Tower, Nov. 16, 2018.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
The top of the completed Stantec Tower in Edmonton, Nov. 16, 2018.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
On top of the Stantec Tower, the tallest building in Western Canada, Nov. 16, 2018.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
The lobby of Edmonton’s Stantec Tower, Nov. 16, 2018.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
Rogers Place well below the Stantec Tower in Edmonton’s Ice District, Nov. 16, 2018.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News READ MORE: Edmonton ironworkers with nerves of steel pose atop Stantec skyscraper
The Stantec Tower and neighbouring JW Marriott Hotel — which stands 55 storeys high — both surpassed the height of ManuLife Place, which had previously held the title of Edmonton’s tallest tower.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.