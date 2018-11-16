In Photos: Edmonton’s Stantec Tower becomes title-worthy tall with final touches

Look up, look way up! And you’ll see the completed Stantec Tower.

The tallest tower in Western Canada was officially topped-off on Friday, just over two years since its official ground breaking.

At 251 metres, the finishing touch gives the Stantec Tower the title of the tallest tower outside of Toronto.

READ MORE: Canada’s tallest tower west of Toronto opens in Edmonton

The tower will be home to Stantec’s 1,500 Edmonton-based employees. The company’s new global headquarters includes 29 storeys of commercial workspace. The building also houses 483 condo suites and more than 20,000 square feet of amenity space. The condos are expected to be ready for residents by fall 2019.

READ MORE: Edmonton ironworkers with nerves of steel pose atop Stantec skyscraper

The Stantec Tower and neighbouring JW Marriott Hotel — which stands 55 storeys high — both surpassed the height of ManuLife Place, which had previously held the title of Edmonton’s tallest tower.