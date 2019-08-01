Black Rock Beach at Point Pleasant Park closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels

The Halifax Regional Municipality announced Friday that Black Rock Beach at Point Pleasant Park is closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacteria levels in the water.

HRM said that recent test results indicate bacteria levels at the unsupervised beach exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines.

“High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, birds, wildlife, and high temperatures,” HRM said in a press release.

During the summer months, municipal staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised and four unsupervised municipal beaches.

HRM said staff will continue testing the water until bacteria levels return to safe levels.