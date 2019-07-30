Environment
July 30, 2019 11:29 am

High bacteria count closes Birch Cove Beach to swimming

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Birch Cove Beach was closed to swimming on July 30, 2019.

Reynold Gregor/Global News
Halifax has closed one of its beaches to swimming after tests revealed high bacteria levels in the water.

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) says Birch Cove Beach at Lake Banook in Dartmouth is closed until further notice.

“Recent test results indicate bacteria levels at this beach exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines,” the HRM said in a statement on Monday.

Municipal staff will continue to test the water until bacteria levels return to safe levels and will issue an advisory when the beach officially reopens.

