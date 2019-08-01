City of Kitchener replacing sluice gate for Victoria Park Lake

The City of Kitchener says emergency work is underway to replace the sluice gate used to control water levels at Victoria Park Lake.

In a release, the city says it noticed earlier in the week that water levels were falling in the lake, prompting an investigation, which determined the gate had deteriorated and must be replaced.

City officials say water levels in the lake have fallen 18 inches since Tuesday.

The gate replacement is necessary, the city says, as the lake is used for stormwater management within Kitchener.

A temporary structure has been put in place to help the Victoria Park Lake retain water, although it will reportedly still see a further reduction of between three and five feet until the sluice gate is replaced. Depending on the weather, water levels should return to normal over the next few weeks, the city says.

Work began on the replacement on Wednesday, and three trees within the park will be chopped down on Thursday so the project can proceed.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of next week.

A spokesperson for the city says the total cost for the project will be less than $50,000 minus staff resources.

The city is warning residents on Roland and David streets that they may see an increase in traffic during construction and noise as well.