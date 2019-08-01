Canada
August 1, 2019 10:45 am

Motorcyclist dies after collision with pickup truck in Greenwood: N.S. RCMP

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Officers shut down a section of the road for the rest of the day, but it has since reopened.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
A A

A 43-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision with a pickup truck in Greenwood, N.S., Wednesday afternoon.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to the collision on Highway 201 at 1:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Single-vehicle crash in Moncton area claims woman’s life

Police say the motorcyclist from Greenwood died at the scene, while the driver of the pickup truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the truck wasn’t injured, according to police.

The RCMP says the truck crossed the road and struck a nearby home after the crash.

The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated.

READ MORE: One dead after rear-end car crash in Stoney Creek — police

Officers shut down a section of the road for the rest of the day, but it has since reopened.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crash
fatal motorcycle crash
Greenwood
highway 201
Mounties
Nova Scotia RCMP
Police
RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.