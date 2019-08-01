Motorcyclist dies after collision with pickup truck in Greenwood: N.S. RCMP

A 43-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision with a pickup truck in Greenwood, N.S., Wednesday afternoon.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to the collision on Highway 201 at 1:45 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclist from Greenwood died at the scene, while the driver of the pickup truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the truck wasn’t injured, according to police.

The RCMP says the truck crossed the road and struck a nearby home after the crash.

The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Officers shut down a section of the road for the rest of the day, but it has since reopened.