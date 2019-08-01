Motorcyclist dies after collision with pickup truck in Greenwood: N.S. RCMP

A 43-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision with a pickup truck in Greenwood, N.S., Wednesday afternoon.
Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to the collision on Highway 201 at 1:45 p.m.
READ MORE: Single-vehicle crash in Moncton area claims woman’s life
Police say the motorcyclist from Greenwood died at the scene, while the driver of the pickup truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
A passenger in the truck wasn’t injured, according to police.
The RCMP says the truck crossed the road and struck a nearby home after the crash.
The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated.
READ MORE: One dead after rear-end car crash in Stoney Creek — police
Officers shut down a section of the road for the rest of the day, but it has since reopened.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.