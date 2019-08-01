Single-vehicle crash in Moncton area claims woman’s life

A 55-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle collision in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., Wednesday night.
New Brunswick RCMP say the crash along Salisbury Back Road was reported around 9:40 p.m.
Police believe the crash occurred when the SUV left the road, rolled over and collided with a pole.
The woman, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to hospital but died from her injuries.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
