Single-vehicle crash in Moncton area claims woman’s life

A 55-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle collision in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., Wednesday night.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash along Salisbury Back Road was reported around 9:40 p.m.

Police believe the crash occurred when the SUV left the road, rolled over and collided with a pole.

The woman, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to hospital but died from her injuries.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.