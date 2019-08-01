Ottawa police investigating dog’s death in Patterson Creek Park

Ottawa police say they are investigating the death of a dog at Patterson Creek Park in the Glebe on Wednesday night.
Police say the incident and cause of death are still under investigation, but in a series of social media posts, one Twitter user alleged the dog was stabbed by another dog owner.
In one post, Twitter user _jkuhn claims the deceased dog’s owners were out for a walk when a white man in his 40s with a black-and-white dog approached the pet and stabbed him.
Global News has reached out to the Twitter user for comment on the matter.
Police said they are unable to confirm the circumstances of the dog’s death as the incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Ottawa police.
More to come.
