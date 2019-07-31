OPP asking for public’s help to locate wanted Ottawa man

The OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is requesting the public’s help in locating a federal offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant over a breach of his statutory release.

Manasie Ipeelee, 47, is described as a five-foot-three Indigenous man who weighs 143 pounds and has long, black hair, a black goatee and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his left hand, left thigh, upper back, both upper arms and his left forearm, police say, and Ipeelee also wears prescription glasses.

Ipeelee is currently bound by a long-term supervision order resulting from a six-year sentence after he was convicted of sexual assault causing bodily harm, police say. He is currently on statutory release for breach of a long-term supervision order and resides at a halfway house in the Ottawa area.

According to the OPP, Ipeelee signed out of a halfway house on July 28 and failed to return at the end of the day.

Det. Const. Steve Sermet, who is investigating the case, says this isn’t the first time Ipeelee has disappeared and that he has done so six times before.

Sermet is advising any residents who see Ipeelee not to approach him and to instead call police.

Sermet is confident Ipeelee is in the Ottawa area and says he tends to frequent the downtown core.

Anyone who has contact with this offender or information in regards to his whereabouts is asked to contact the provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or to call 911.