Southern Saskatchewan under heat warning

A heat warning has been issued for southern Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada said a hot and humid air mass moving into the province on Thursday will remain in place for a few days.

READ MORE: How to safely exercise in hot weather

Temperatures are forecast to reach 32 C during the day with overnight lows near 16 C in the areas under the warning, which include Regina, Moose Jaw and Swift Current.

Seasonal values are expected to return by Sunday.

People are being advised to take precautions to protect themselves, including:

rescheduling outdoor activities to the cooler hours of the day

taking frequent breaks

staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and other non-alcoholic and/or non-caffeinated beverages

not leaving people or pets inside a closed vehicle for any length of time

Story continues below

READ MORE: Hot days dangerous for pets left alone in vehicles — Saskatoon SPCA

Heatstroke and heat exhaustion are possible for some people. Environment Canada recommends watching for symptoms such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

Those most susceptible are vulnerable people such as individuals with pre-existing heart, lung, kidney or nervous system conditions, outdoor workers and those who are socially isolated.

Anyone looking for advice on health risks, symptoms or precautions associated with heat-related illness should contact the Saskatchewan HealthLine at 811.

WATCH (July 2019): Tips for treating sunburns

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat-related illnesses.

Download the Global News SkyTracker weather app for the latest weather alerts.