2 charged, 2 sought after London police seize multiple firearms, stolen vehicles

Two people are facing charges and two others remain at large, wanted on multiple charges after several firearms and stolen vehicles were seized in the city’s east end over the weekend.

Police said it all began Sunday morning when an officer spotted a motorcyclist travelling at a high rate of speed, without a helmet, down Industrial Road, south of Oxford Street, around 9:30 a.m.

The bike was later found abandoned near a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado in a parking lot on Industrial Road, police said.

One man was arrested nearby, and police allege a second man fled but was arrested without incident.

It’s alleged both vehicles were reported stolen the previous day — the motorcycle from an address on Beaverbrook Avenue, and the truck from Ingersoll, police said.

On Monday officers raided a business on Industrial Road as part of the investigation.

In all, police said four firearms — two .22 calibre rifles, a shotgun and a hunting rifle — were seized in the probe, along with two Chevrolet Silverado trucks and a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

An ATV frame and several motorcycle frames were also seized, police said.

The two in custody are a 37-year-old London man and a 22-year-old Ingersoll man.

The London accused, identified as Robert James Arnold, faces charges including possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused from Ingersoll, identified as Carson Nothof, faces four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, along with nine weapons-related offences.

Two people, a 38-year-old London man and a 22-year-old Woodstock woman, are still being sought, and warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Michael Raymond Grebenchen and Miranda Bassie are wanted on multiple weapons-related offences, including multiple counts each of possessing a firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowing no authority, and careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.