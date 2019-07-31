A piece of Rideau Canal history is up for sale

It’s played host to royalty as well as one U.S. president and now it’s up for sale.

Hotel Kenney, located on the Rideau Canal, is a little more than your average fixer-upper — and for $2.75 million, it can be yours.

That price includes the hotel, numerous cabins, and cottages all on 26 acres with over 900 feet of waterfront along the Rideau, 600 of that for docking. Cathie McCabe, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker out of Perth, says the price tag also includes an extremely rich history — one that has entertained untold thousands over the years.

“Back in the early 1900s, U.S. President Taft used to fish off the front dock here,” McCabe said. “Rumour had it that he was a fairly large man, so he didn’t really feel comfortable in a fishing boat and so they had a special chair for him. And he would just cast off the dock and do his fishing.

“Queen Victoria’s daughter named this the most beautiful spot in Canada. I think she honeymooned here.”

The property has been listed for about three weeks now, and those involved hope to have it sold by Christmas. The hotel-resort will need some help, because like any historic property — this one built in 1877 — McCabe says time has taken its toll

“Definitely work has to be done; the rooms in the main hotel need some TLC. There’s things like one cabin needs a roof, there’s eavestroughing to be done, another roof over the main porch,” McCabe explained. “As far as the cabins go, they’re in pretty good shape.

“It’s just a matter of getting the main hotel looking like it used to.”

McCabe says the current owner, Frank Folts who bought the property in 2008, is in his mid-80s and getting “tired,” and says it’s time to offer it to somebody else who can make it better.

She goes on to say National Geographic once called the area and its scenery second to none, one of the nicest and prettiest places in Canada.