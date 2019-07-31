9 charged in raid that seized $200K in street drugs: Brantford police
Three men and six women have been charged after raids in Brantford and Kitchener that took close to $200,000 in illicit drugs off the street.
Brantford police say a task force raided three addresses in Brantford on Pearl Street, Queensway Drive and Banbury Road. One address in Kitchener was also targeted at Westmount Road East.
READ MORE: Police-involved shooting in Brantford sends man to hospital with serious injuries: SIU
In the haul, police say they confiscated large quantities of cash, fentanyl with a street value of about $196,000, a pump-action shotgun, ammunition, a hydraulic press and two cars — an Audi and a Porsche that may have been stolen.
Charges for the nine suspects include possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.
WATCH: China closes loophole and starts to regulate fentanyl
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.