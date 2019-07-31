Crime
July 31, 2019 5:50 pm
Updated: July 31, 2019 8:43 pm

9 charged in raid that seized $200K in street drugs: Brantford police

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Police say they arrested nine people connected to $200K in street drugs seized in Kitchener and Brantford on Tuesday.

Brantford Police Service
A A

Three men and six women have been charged after raids in Brantford and Kitchener that took close to $200,000 in illicit drugs off the street.

Brantford police say a task force raided three addresses in Brantford on Pearl Street, Queensway Drive and Banbury Road. One address in Kitchener was also targeted at Westmount Road East.

READ MORE: Police-involved shooting in Brantford sends man to hospital with serious injuries: SIU

In the haul, police say they confiscated large quantities of cash, fentanyl with a street value of about $196,000, a pump-action shotgun, ammunition, a hydraulic press and two cars — an Audi and a Porsche that may have been stolen.

Charges for the nine suspects include possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

WATCH: China closes loophole and starts to regulate fentanyl

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Audi
banbury road
Brantford
Brantford Police
Fentanyl
Kitchener
pearl street
Porsche
pump action shot gun
queensway drive
westmount road east

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.