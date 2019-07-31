Police-involved shooting in Brantford sends man to hospital: SIU

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says it’s checking out a police-involved shooting in Brantford.

The police watchdog revealed in a social media post Wednesday afternoon that investigators were on their way to the city to probe an incident in which a 48-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Earlier, Brantford police revealed on Twitter that they were called out to Pearl Street Wednesday morning, but did not provide any other details.

The SIU is investigating a police-involved shooting in Brantford. A 48-year-old man has been taken to hospital for treatment. More information to be released later. — SIU (@SIUOntario) July 31, 2019

The BPS was involved in an investigation this morning in the area of Pearl St. As a result of the investigation the SIU has been contacted. pic.twitter.com/hoEEBDgOaf — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) July 31, 2019

