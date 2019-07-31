Police-involved shooting in Brantford sends man to hospital: SIU
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says it’s checking out a police-involved shooting in Brantford.
The police watchdog revealed in a social media post Wednesday afternoon that investigators were on their way to the city to probe an incident in which a 48-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
Earlier, Brantford police revealed on Twitter that they were called out to Pearl Street Wednesday morning, but did not provide any other details.
More to come.
