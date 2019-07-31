What’s open, what’s closed in and around Barrie for the 2019 Civic Holiday

Several businesses and services in and around Barrie will have altered hours for this year’s civic holiday on Aug. 5. Here’s what to expect:

What’s open:

Georgian Mall, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tanger Outlets, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Park Place, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bayfield Mall

Canada’s Wonderland, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Beer Store locations in Barrie

LCBO stores in Barrie

Zehrs locations in Barrie

Simcoe County Museum

Gateway Casinos Innisfil

Movie theatres

Some restaurants and bars

READ MORE: Police searching for 2 suspects after alleged theft from Hudson’s Bay in Barrie

WATCH: (July 10, 2019) Barrie Native Madison Mueller performs

What’s closed:

Barrie City Hall

All recreation centres in Barrie

MacLaren Art Centre

There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution

There will be no garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection. Collection during the week of this holiday will occur one day later for the remainder of the week.

READ MORE: Barrie Police Service launches key holder registry for local businesses

Transit:

Barrie Transit will operate a regular Sunday schedule, with extra service for Kempenfest all weekend

Go Transit will operate on a regular Saturday schedule