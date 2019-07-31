What’s open, what’s closed in and around Barrie for the 2019 Civic Holiday
Several businesses and services in and around Barrie will have altered hours for this year’s civic holiday on Aug. 5. Here’s what to expect:
What’s open:
- Georgian Mall, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Upper Canada Mall, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Park Place, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bayfield Mall
- Canada’s Wonderland, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Beer Store locations in Barrie
- LCBO stores in Barrie
- Zehrs locations in Barrie
- Simcoe County Museum
- Gateway Casinos Innisfil
- Movie theatres
- Some restaurants and bars
What’s closed:
- Barrie City Hall
- All recreation centres in Barrie
- MacLaren Art Centre
- There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution
- There will be no garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection. Collection during the week of this holiday will occur one day later for the remainder of the week.
Transit:
- Barrie Transit will operate a regular Sunday schedule, with extra service for Kempenfest all weekend
- Go Transit will operate on a regular Saturday schedule
