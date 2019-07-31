Saskatoon company fined after worker seriously injured in workplace incident

A Saskatoon company has been fined after pleading guilty to a workplace violation that resulted in a serious injury to a worker.

The worker was seriously injured on July 26, 2017, when a combine tire fell off a forklift and struck the worker at a worksite near Lloydminster, Sask.

101296182 Saskatchewan Ltd. was charged under Occupational Health and Safety regulations with failing to ensure only trained personnel operated powered mobile equipment.

The company pleaded guilty to the charge on July 15, 2019, in Lloydminster provincial court and was fined $50,000.

An additional charge against the company was stayed.

WorkSafe Saskatchewan said companies are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and experience to employees for them to perform their jobs safely.