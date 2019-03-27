Canada
March 27, 2019 12:23 pm

Warman, Sask. company fined in Saskatoon workplace incident

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Saskatchewan workplace deaths reaching crisis level (from Oct. 2018).

A A

A Warman, Sask., company has been fined after a worker was seriously injured in a 2017 workplace incident in Saskatoon.

The worker suffered multiple injuries on Aug. 27, 2017, after falling through a staircase opening at a job site.

READ MORE: Evraz fined $100K for serious workplace injury in Regina

Norred Contracting Ltd. was found guilty on March 21 in Saskatoon provincial court of violating a provision of the province’s occupational health and safety regulations.

The court found the company had failed to ensure an opening in a floor had a guardrail and toe board. It was found not guilty on one other charge.

READ MORE: Out-of-province companies fined for workplace safety violations in Saskatchewan

Norred Contracting was fined a total of $17,500.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Norred Contracting
Norred Contracting Warman
Occupational Health and Safety
OHS
Saskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety
Saskatchewan OHS
Warman
Workplace Incident
Workplace Injury

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.