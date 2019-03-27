Warman, Sask. company fined in Saskatoon workplace incident

A Warman, Sask., company has been fined after a worker was seriously injured in a 2017 workplace incident in Saskatoon.

The worker suffered multiple injuries on Aug. 27, 2017, after falling through a staircase opening at a job site.

Norred Contracting Ltd. was found guilty on March 21 in Saskatoon provincial court of violating a provision of the province’s occupational health and safety regulations.

The court found the company had failed to ensure an opening in a floor had a guardrail and toe board. It was found not guilty on one other charge.

Norred Contracting was fined a total of $17,500.