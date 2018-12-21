Canada
December 21, 2018 11:34 am

Company fined in 2016 Saskatoon workplace incident

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A Saskatoon company was fined $80,000 in a workplace incident where a worker suffered serious injuries to his arm and pelvis.

File / Global News
A A

A Saskatoon company has been fined for a 2016 workplace incident that seriously injured a worker.

A scissor lift the worker was operating on Aug. 18, 2016, was struck by an overhead crane, knocking the lift to the ground.

READ MORE: SFL, NDP calling on changes to workplace safety due to high deaths

The worker suffered serious injuries to his arm and pelvis.

Prairie Crane Inc. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon provincial court on Dec. 10 for failing to ensure a worker was trained and had sufficient experience to perform work safely.

The company was fined $80,000. One other charged was withdrawn.

WATCH BELOW: Sask. firefighters to receive expanded cancer coverage

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Occupational Health and Safety
OHS
Prairie Crane
Saskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety
Saskatchewan OHS
Workplace Incident
Workplace Injury
Workplace Safety

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News