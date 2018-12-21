Company fined in 2016 Saskatoon workplace incident

A Saskatoon company has been fined for a 2016 workplace incident that seriously injured a worker.

A scissor lift the worker was operating on Aug. 18, 2016, was struck by an overhead crane, knocking the lift to the ground.

The worker suffered serious injuries to his arm and pelvis.

Prairie Crane Inc. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon provincial court on Dec. 10 for failing to ensure a worker was trained and had sufficient experience to perform work safely.

The company was fined $80,000. One other charged was withdrawn.

