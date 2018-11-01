Canada
November 1, 2018 12:37 pm
Updated: November 1, 2018 12:40 pm

Agrium fined $490K after Vanscoy potash mine worker seriously injured

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Agrium fined almost $500,000 after a worker was seriously injured at its Vanscoy potash mine in August 2016.

Agrium has been fined hundreds of thousands of dollars after a worker was seriously injured at a mine southwest of Saskatoon.

The worker was struck in the abdomen by an unsecured cable Aug. 21, 2016 when a conveyor belt was started at the Vanscoy potash mine.

He had to be airlifted by STARS to a Saskatoon hospital for surgery and treatment.

READ MORE: Agrium employee at Vanscoy, Sask. mine injured weeks after death of coworker

Agrium pleaded guilty on Oct. 31 in Saskatoon provincial court for failing to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of an employee.

The company was fined $350,000, plus a surcharge of $140,000. One other charge against the company was withdrawn.

The incident happened days after operations resumed at the mine after a workplace death.

READ MORE: Worker seriously injured at Agrium’s Vanscoy, Sask. potash mine passes away

Chad Wiklum, 29, died several days after he was injured on Aug. 8 when he was caught between two pieces of equipment while underground.

Agrium is now known as Nutrien after merging with the Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan.

