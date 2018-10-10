Moose Jaw, Sask. company fined in worker’s death

A Moose Jaw, Sask., company has been fined over $23,000 after a worker who fell from the roof of a house while taking measurements on June, 16, 2017 died from their injuries.

Lorne Tardif, operating as Elite Eavestroughing, was fined $17,000 plus a surcharge of $6,800, a total of $23,800 in fines.

The company pleaded guilty in Moose Jaw provincial court on Oct. 3, to breaking clause 12(c) of the occupational health and safety regulations by failing to protect the health and safety of workers at work, resulting in the death of a worker.

Two additional charges were withdrawn.

