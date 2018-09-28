Two Sask. companies fined over $80,000 after employees injured on job

Two serious work place injuries have resulted in hefty fines for two Saskatchewan companies.

The first incident took place on Nov. 6, 2017 near Ceylon. A worker sustained serious head injuries after falling approximately six feet when stepping from one scaffold platform to another.

Ronald Creusot of Ceylon, operating as RC Contracting, pleaded guilty to contravening clause 174 (1) (e) of the regulations (being an employer fail to ensure that scaffold planks are secured to prevent accidental or inadvertent movement in any direction, causing serious injury to a worker).

Creusot was fined $10,000, plus a $4,000 surcharge in Weyburn Provincial Court on Sept. 25, 2018. One additional charge was stayed.

In an unrelated matter, charges were laid following an incident on April 19, 2017 at a worksite near Regina. A worker suffered neck and back injuries after being struck by a piece of falling sheet metal.

A.I.M. Agri/Installations & Maintenance Corp. of Regina pleaded guilty to contravening subsection 201(1) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to ensure that every hoist, crane and lifting device, including all rigging, used at a place of employment is designed, constructed, installed, maintained and operated to perform safely any task for which the hoist, crane, lifting device or rigging is used, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

The company pleaded guilty in Regina Provincial Court on Sept. 26, 2018 and was fined $57,142.85 plus a surcharge of $22,857.15 for a total fine of $80,000. Three other charges were stayed.