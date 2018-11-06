Canada
November 6, 2018 7:30 am
Updated: November 6, 2018 8:21 am

Man dies after workplace incident in Saskatoon

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police say a 74-year-old man who was found with serious injuries at a Saskatoon business has died.

Saskatoon police say an injured man who was found at a business in the North Industrial area has died.

The workplace injury was reported in the 800-block of 45th Street East at around 4:40 p.m. CT on Nov. 5.

The 74-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Both Occupational Health and Safety and the Saskatchewan coroner’s service are investigating the workplace incident.

