Man dies after workplace incident in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police say an injured man who was found at a business in the North Industrial area has died.

The workplace injury was reported in the 800-block of 45th Street East at around 4:40 p.m. CT on Nov. 5.

The 74-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Both Occupational Health and Safety and the Saskatchewan coroner’s service are investigating the workplace incident.