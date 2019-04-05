B.C. company fined in Saskatchewan workplace death

A Prince George, B.C., company has been fined for a workplace death in Saskatchewan.

A worker died after an incident on Sept. 8, 2015, at a lumber mill near Big River, Sask.

The 31-year-old man suffered blunt force trauma from an object thrown by a wood chipper while he was carrying out maintenance on the equipment.

Carrier Forest Products was charged under Saskatchewan’s occupational health and safety regulations for failing to provide an effective safeguard.

The company pleaded guilty to the charge in January, and a fine of $87,500 was affirmed on March 21 following an appeal by the Crown.

A second charge against Carrier Forest Products was stayed in court.