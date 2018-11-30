Regina company fined $100K after worker seriously injured

A Regina company was recently fined $100,000 after a worker sustained serious head injuries.

The charge stemmed from an incident where a structure tipped over and struck the worker near Esterhazy, Sask., on July 28, 2016.

Associated Mining Construction Inc. pleaded guilty to one count under Occupational Health and Safety regulations in Esterhazy provincial court on Nov. 27.

Two other charges were withdrawn.

Esterhazy is around 200 kilometres east of Regina.

