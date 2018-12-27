2 workers injured in St. Brieux, Sask. propane tank explosion

STARS said two workers were injured in a propane tank explosion in the community of St. Brieux, Sask.

Melfort RCMP said the explosion occurred while two men were repairing underground water lines around noon on Dec. 27. Police said there is no risk to public safety.

One man was airlifted by STARS to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. The other man was taken to hospital by local EMS.

Both are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the work-related incident.

St. Brieux is approximately 150 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

