Grader operator in Saskatchewan fined after worker seriously injured

A grader operator in Saskatchewan has been fined for a workplace incident that left a worker with serious injuries.

Kenneth Allgrove was operating a grader in September 2016 when it backed into a truck.

The truck was then pushed over a worker resulting in a serious injury, according to Workplace Safety.

Allgrove, who is from Acherwill, was charged under Saskatchewan’s occupational health and safety legislation for failing to ensure powered mobile equipment is not moved if a worker could be endangered by the movement.

He was found guilty in Estevan provincial court and fined $2,800.