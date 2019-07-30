Highway closed after train derails near La Salle, Man.

Police are investigating after a train left the tracks near La Salle, Man. Tuesday.

CP says one of their trains carrying vegetable oil derailed around 2:30 p.m., but no injuries were reported and no dangerous goods were spilled.

#rcmpmb on scene of train derailment 2km south of LaSalle. No injuries. Please avoid Hwy 330 south. Detour in place. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 30, 2019

Police say a detour has been set up and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Provincial Road 330 is closed between Road 42N and Road 46N.

The incident is under investigation.

#MBHwy330 incident: Vicinity of Domain to Vicinity of La Salle, train derailment, road closed, detour in effect https://t.co/bcX7u4i9HT — Manitoba Roads (@MBGovRoads) July 30, 2019

