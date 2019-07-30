Traffic
July 30, 2019 6:08 pm
Updated: July 30, 2019 7:30 pm

Highway closed after train derails near La Salle, Man.

RCMP say no one was injured when a train derailed near La Salle, Man. Tuesday.

Police are investigating after a train left the tracks near La Salle, Man. Tuesday.

CP says one of their trains carrying vegetable oil derailed around 2:30 p.m., but no injuries were reported and no dangerous goods were spilled.

Police say a detour has been set up and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Provincial Road 330 is closed between Road 42N and Road 46N.

The incident is under investigation.

