Highway closed after train derails near La Salle, Man.
Police are investigating after a train left the tracks near La Salle, Man. Tuesday.
CP says one of their trains carrying vegetable oil derailed around 2:30 p.m., but no injuries were reported and no dangerous goods were spilled.
Police say a detour has been set up and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Provincial Road 330 is closed between Road 42N and Road 46N.
The incident is under investigation.
