First REM tracks laid as construction of commuter rail continues on schedule

The first tracks have been laid as part of the $6.3 billion REM commuter rail system.

According to spokesperson Jean-Vincent Lacroix, workers laid the first tracks recently.

“We achieved an important milestone on the REM project,” he told Global News.

The first rails have been placed on the new REM electric rail system — good news for commuters on the South Shore. Brossard will be linked soon to Central Station in Montreal. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/BBCv7Dc6dJ — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 30, 2019

Testing is set to begin next year on the leg that runs from Brossard to downtown Montreal.

That leg — including the section over the new Champlain Bridge — is scheduled to be up and running by 2021.

“It opens a whole lot of opportunities,” said South Shore resident Theodore Tremblay-Menand. “I think it’s just great.”

According to REM spokesperson Jean-Vincent Lacroix, the system is being built on schedule — the first leg done will be Brossard to Central Station (testing 2020, running 2021), followed by Deux-Montagnes (2022-3) and the West Island (2023) legs. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/rGG9NTyNue — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 30, 2019

All of the rail network is slated to carry passengers by 2023. Lacroix said that construction is continuing on schedule.

