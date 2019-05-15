With parking spots lacking for REM stations, West Islanders hope for a change

A Pierrefonds resident along Antoine-Faucon who only gave his name as Brandon pointed to the lack of cars on his street and shook his head.

“It’s going to be pretty crazy,” Brandon said. “Like, where are people going to park their cars?”

It’s not a new question for West Islanders, who watched thousands of projected parking spots for the new REM electric rail stations disappear this year as plans abruptly changed.

This path is slated to become a boulevard that will link Pierrefonds to the Kirkland REM station. But it won't allow cars, and some 2,000 parking spots that were slated for Kirkland are still off the table now.

After city officials unveiled a plan to add 1,200 parking spots along a dedicated express bus lane down Pie-IX Boulevard, some West Islanders began to rhetorically ask whether city planners had conceived the system to include them.

The REM stations are badly needed, said Pierrefonds Mayor Jim Beis. “Yet we don’t have the adequate transport, the lanes and streets necessary to get [commuters] to these stations.”

Jim Beis is hopeful the situation could improve — he points out that the new dedicated bus lane along Pie-IX Boulevard has 1,200 attendant parking slots planned.

Beis pointed out that plans could still change, and he’s hopeful that the parking spots could return to the plans before the system is fully built.

As for Brandon, he told Global News that if his street becomes a makeshift parking lot for commuters, he might put his house up for sale.