Pierrefonds petition demands cars to be allowed on urban boulevard

A Pierrefonds resident has launched a petition demanding that cars be allowed on the urban boulevard that would link the Kirkland REM station to Antoine-Faucon in Pierrefonds.

“A family that needs to drive a child to daycare is going to have to drive back home and then take a train,” said Daniel Khoury, who launched the petition. “It doesn’t add up.”

The urban boulevard slated to run from Pierrefonds to Kirkland and connect the REM station there is now the target of a petition demanding officials allow car traffic on the new road. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/zEW24UUb2b — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 19, 2018

Officials have been talking about an urban boulevard for years, with possible plans going so far as connecting Highway 440 in Laval to the 40. But over the summer, the centre city announced the road would be car-free.

Pierrefonds resident Crystal Misson: "When I heard you can't drive on it (the urban boulevard) I thought it was ridiculous. I mean, what's the point of making another entrance that is near the highway without being able to get on it?" @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/zQnou4hDWM — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 19, 2018

The city of Montreal wouldn’t comment on the boulevard. A spokesperson said in an email the city’s plans are known and that officials had nothing to add. Currently, the road is slated to cost $10 million and be finished by 2023.