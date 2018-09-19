Pierrefonds petition demands cars to be allowed on urban boulevard
A Pierrefonds resident has launched a petition demanding that cars be allowed on the urban boulevard that would link the Kirkland REM station to Antoine-Faucon in Pierrefonds.
“A family that needs to drive a child to daycare is going to have to drive back home and then take a train,” said Daniel Khoury, who launched the petition. “It doesn’t add up.”
Officials have been talking about an urban boulevard for years, with possible plans going so far as connecting Highway 440 in Laval to the 40. But over the summer, the centre city announced the road would be car-free.
The city of Montreal wouldn’t comment on the boulevard. A spokesperson said in an email the city’s plans are known and that officials had nothing to add. Currently, the road is slated to cost $10 million and be finished by 2023.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.