Premier François Legault to force the Caisse to purchase REM trains made in Quebec

Premier François Legault says his government will force the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec to purchase trains made in Quebec as part of the extension of Montreal’s Réseau Express Métropolitain (REM) light-rail system.

Legault made the statement Saturday morning at the Coalition Avenir Québec’s party convention on green issues in Montreal.

WATCH: How feasible is extending Montreal’s light-rail project?

The Caisse, Quebec’s pension fund operator, has a mandate to operate independently and free of political interference in its decisions.

Legault said Saturday he never understood why the former Liberal government did not require the Caisse to purchase products manufactured in Quebec.

READ MORE: With parking spots lacking for REM stations, West Islanders hope for a change

Environment Minister Benoit Charette echoed the statement, telling reporters there will be a local content requirement for the second phase of the REM transit network. He added that any infrastructure project related to public transit will now have Quebec content requirements.

The CAQ government has pledged to extend the REM, which the Caisse owns, by nearly 40 kilometres to Laval and Chambly. Nearly half of the $6-billion-plus project is being paid for with public funds.

READ MORE: REM officials lay out mitigation measures for commuters as construction ramps up