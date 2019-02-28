REM officials lay out mitigation measures for commuters as construction ramps up

The $6.3-billion REM light rail train will be fully completed by 2023 but public transit commuters will have to endure several challenges until then to get to Montreal.

REM officials outlined on Thursday the contingency travel plans as construction ramps up for the project.

A total of $192 million will be spent to put mitigation measures in place.

READ MORE: Montreal commuters grapple with REM construction in downtown core

In order to build the central corridor for the line, the Mount-Royal tunnel will have to be closed for renovations and the current Deux-Montagnes train line will completely close in 2021.

For those who rely on the Deux-Montagnes line, shuttle buses will be available at the Roxboro-Sunnybrooke, Bois-Franc and Canora Mount-Royal train stations to the Cote-Vertu Metro station.

The construction will impact around 18,000 commuters who use the Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche lines.

WATCH BELOW: REM construction to impact Deux-Montagnes train service

Those travelling from Montreal’s south shore will have the least amount of disruptions. REM officials expect delays of 10 minutes for commuters going from the Panama train station into the city.

The reserved bus lanes on the Champlain Bridge are expected to reduce the headaches for commuters.

However, those who travel by train from the West Island, Deux-Montagnes or Laval should expect to add an estimate 25 to 45 minutes into their travel time as of 2021 until the project is completed in 2023.

READ MORE: Hundreds of trees chopped down to make way for future Pointe-Claire REM station

“The measures we put in place will be efficient and will be competitive with those who might consider taking their cars,” said Charles de la Chevrotière, planning director at the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM).

Officials say when the REM is completed, passengers will wait no more than five minutes for a train.

Train passengers are asked to used the Chrono app to help plan their commute.