Dorval releases study findings in push for REM connector

Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau points to the city’s intermodal station from a site near Trudeau Airport, two locations that are only 700 metres apart.

“Two drives from Tiger Woods could travel that distance,” Rouleau told reporters, speaking in French.

READ MORE: With parking spots lacking for REM stations, West Islanders hope for a change

Yet although the new REM light rail system will connect to the airport, neither is currently planned to connect to the intermodal station — an oversight he’s hoping to convince officials to remedy.

The city of Dorval released the findings of a study it commissioned to see what the benefits of connecting its intermodal station to the Trudeau Airport REM station would be. One finding — it would connect more than 200,000 people to the intermodal. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/n08KQ76Zi8 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 16, 2019

According to the study, some 200,000 additional passengers would gain access to public transit should the connector be built, accounting for a cut in commute times by as much as an hour.

This is especially acute for commuters who need to work in places like St-Laurent, said François Pepin, the researcher who presented the study.

“The trip between the intermodal station and the Technoparc would be say, less than 10 minutes,” he said.

According to Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau, it doesn't just connect airport passengers to the REM. It connects REM users to transit options to other sites where they may work like Ville St-Laurent. Cut to commute up to 1 hour. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/N0bZTIiljT — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 16, 2019

READ MORE: Town of Mount Royal demands new REM tunnel

REM officials wrote an email to Global News saying that the federal government is studying the possibility, and that the REM believes it is a “potentially interesting” idea.

One lingering question, however, is cost. Rouleau said he didn’t know how much such a tunnel would cost to build.