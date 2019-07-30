Canada
Pilot out of hospital after small plane crashes at Hanna airport

A plane involved in a crash at the Hanna airport in the early morning of July 30, 2019.

A A

One man was treated in hospital and later released after the aircraft he was piloting crashed at the Hanna Airport northeast of Calgary.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on July 30, Hanna RCMP, EMS and the local fire department responded to a report of a small plane crash at the airport, RCMP said in a release. The male pilot — also the lone occupant — was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP, working with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the Department of National Defence, investigated the crash and determined the cause to be non-criminal, the RCMP said Tuesday.

The plane stopped approximately 50 metres from the runway and was scheduled to be removed on Tuesday.

