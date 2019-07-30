Charges pending against 43-year-old man following armed standoff in Leduc: RCMP
Police say charges are pending against a 43-year-old man following an armed standoff in Leduc late Monday night.
After receiving a 911 call, RCMP officers responded to the Caledonia neighbourhood at about 11:15 p.m., police said in a news release issued Tuesday.
“Once members arrived on scene, they were confronted by a 43-year-old male who was in possession of two handguns,” the RCMP said. “After a brief standoff and negotiation, the suspect was successful arrested.”
Police allege the suspect assaulted the arresting officer while being booked into a police cell. The officer ended up in a hospital with undisclosed injuries that police described as “non-life-threatening.”
The RCMP said they believe the incident was an isolated event and that there are no concerns for public safety as a result of what happened.
Police said assault and firearms-related charges are pending against the suspect.
