Crime
July 30, 2019 5:27 pm

Charges pending against 43-year-old man following armed standoff in Leduc: RCMP

By Online journalist  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A A

Police say charges are pending against a 43-year-old man following an armed standoff in Leduc late Monday night.

After receiving a 911 call, RCMP officers responded to the Caledonia neighbourhood at about 11:15 p.m., police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

“Once members arrived on scene, they were confronted by a 43-year-old male who was in possession of two handguns,” the RCMP said. “After a brief standoff and negotiation, the suspect was successful arrested.”

Police allege the suspect assaulted the arresting officer while being booked into a police cell. The officer ended up in a hospital with undisclosed injuries that police described as “non-life-threatening.”

The RCMP said they believe the incident was an isolated event and that there are no concerns for public safety as a result of what happened.

Police said assault and firearms-related charges are pending against the suspect.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Armed standoff
Assault
Caledonia neighbourhood
Crime
Firearms
Guns
Handguns
Leduc RCMP
Standoff
Standoff negotiation

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.