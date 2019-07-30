2 men charged following reported residential break-ins in Peterborough

Two men are facing charges following reported break and enters in Peterborough over the past week.

The Peterborough Police Service says that on July 25 between 12:25 a.m. and 2:15 a.m., a suspect entered an apartment through an insecure door and allegedly removed two televisions while the homeowner was away.

Police identified a suspect who they say knows the homeowner. The accused was arrested on Sunday at a residence.

Carl Kenneth Chura, 51, of London Street, was arrested and charged with break and enter and theft under $5,000. He was held in custody and appeared in court on July 28.

In another incident on Saturday around 2:15 p.m., a suspect allegedly broke into a Third Avenue home and ransacked it, causing significant damage to the residence and property, police say.

A suspect was eventually identified and arrested at a residence around 3 p.m.

Eric Christopher Oswald, 32, of Dalhousie Street, was arrested and charged with break and enter.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

