OPP probe rash of cottage, residential thefts in Peterborough County, Kawartha Lakes

OPP are investigating a rash of thefts from cottages and residences in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Peterborough County OPP say on Monday morning, officers were called to investigate three break-ins to cottages on Cow Island on Rice Lake in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, about 30 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Police say suspect(s) allegedly entered two cottages by forced entry and one through an unlocked door. Two watches, a necklace were allegedly stolen from one of the cottages. Total value of the theft is estimated at $2,900.

Anyone with tips on this case can contact Const. Dave Stimson at 705-742-0401, the OPP’s non-emergency line 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Meanwhile, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating eight reported thefts since the end of May in the Norland and Minden Hills areas.

Among the items reported stolen include a truck, outboard motors, lawn mowers, laptop computers and jewellery, OPP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP’s non-emergency line or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or provide an anonymous tip online.

