Kelowna man arrested after knife-lunging incident along Lakeshore Road

A Kelowna man has been charged with assault in a knife incident, RCMP announced this week.

On Monday, police said Deven Christopher Rooney, 38, was arrested on Sunday afternoon after he allegedly produced a knife and lunged at a woman along the 4000 block of Lakeshore Road, near Bluebird Road.

According to police, witnesses say the woman narrowly avoided being struck.

READ MORE: Regina police charge 18-year-old man with assault involving a machete

The alleged incident occurred just before 4 p.m.

The Kelowna woman nor any other bystanders were physically harmed during the incident.

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 24, 2019): Coalmont man found guilty in 2015 phone booth attack

“The suspect, who fled on foot, was tracked by a police canine through a nearby wooded area,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“As a result of the unfolding investigation carried out by our front-line RCMP officers, the suspect was positively identified by police and located hunkered down inside a closet within a nearby residential property.”

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP searching for suspect in alleged downtown knife assault

Police said Rooney was taken into custody and was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Rooney’s first court appearance was on Monday. He was slated to appear in court again on Tuesday.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.