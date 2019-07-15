30-year-old Innisfil man armed with knife charged in domestic incident: police

A 30-year-old man has been charged following a domestic dispute in Innisfil on Saturday night, South Simcoe police say.

On Saturday at about 9 p.m., police were called to a home where a man was reportedly armed with a knife and making threats, police add.

According to officers, the suspect fled the scene when police arrived but was arrested nearby and charged with uttering threats and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The suspect was then transported to the police station, where he was released with a future court date and a number of conditions, police say.

No one was injured in the incident, officers add.

The Canine Unit attended the scene to conduct an article search, officers say, and the Police Service Dog Nitro located a knife in the backyard, which was seized for evidence.

