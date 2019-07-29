Ministry of Transportation outlines possibilities for Highway 97 rerouting near Peachland

The Ministry of Transportation announced Monday that it has completed phase one of its Peachland Transportation Study.

As a result of the study, the ministry has shortlisted three possibilities for diverting Highway 97 around Peachland.

READ MORE: 145 personnel continue to attack Richter Mountain fire: BC Wildfire Service

The first option, pictured below, involves using the existing highway, adding new infrastructure in an effort to improve safety and ease traffic in the area.

The second option would see highway users diverted west of Peachland altogether, with a significant detour out to McDougald Road on the southernmost portion of the proposed route.

The third and strongest recommended option is similar to the second with the exception of the southern end of the extension, which would be directed closer to Peachland at a lower elevation.

The Ministry of Transportation said the third option is preferred since it is projected to have the least amount of environmental impact and would be the least costly to implement.

READ MORE: 10 rescued by Oliver, Osoyoos Search and Rescue after hikers reported overdue

For more information on this project, visit the Ministry of Transportation’s website.

WATCH: (July 14) Dashcam footage of near miss with cyclists on Highway 97