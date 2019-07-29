Canada
July 29, 2019 8:54 pm

Ministry of Transportation outlines possibilities for Highway 97 rerouting near Peachland

By Danny Seymour Global News

The Ministry of Transportation has outlined three options for diverting Highway 97 around the lakeside town of Peachland.

Google Maps
The Ministry of Transportation announced Monday that it has completed phase one of its Peachland Transportation Study.

As a result of the study, the ministry has shortlisted three possibilities for diverting Highway 97 around Peachland.

The first option, pictured below, involves using the existing highway, adding new infrastructure in an effort to improve safety and ease traffic in the area.

Option one as outlined by the Ministry of Transportation.

Global News / Google Maps

The second option would see highway users diverted west of Peachland altogether, with a significant detour out to McDougald Road on the southernmost portion of the proposed route.

Option two as outlined by the Ministry of Transportation.

Global News / Google Maps

The third and strongest recommended option is similar to the second with the exception of the southern end of the extension, which would be directed closer to Peachland at a lower elevation.

Option three as outlined by the Ministry of Transportation.

Global News / Google Maps

The Ministry of Transportation said the third option is preferred since it is projected to have the least amount of environmental impact and would be the least costly to implement.

For more information on this project, visit the Ministry of Transportation’s website.

