10 deadly collisions halfway through construction holiday, SQ says

Close to 160,000 Quebecers hit the road every year during the province’s two-week construction holiday.

Since the start of the holiday on July 19, there have been 10 deadly collisions in the Sûreté du Québec’s territory, the SQ said.

Last year, 16 people died in 14 collisions during the same holiday, said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

On the road, the deadliest factors are speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seat belt, Tremblay said.

The SQ ramped up its presence on highways and waterways as close to 80 per cent of Quebec’s construction workers set off for their annual vacation, Tremblay said.

Police are enforcing the law across the territory using every vehicle in their fleet, including cars, motorcycles, ATVs and boats.

—With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines