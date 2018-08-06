Montreal drivers brace for traffic as construction holiday comes to an end

The provincial construction holiday is officially over, as workers wearing hardhats returned to area roads. Far from getting a shock of sudden traffic, Montreal drivers saw a slow ramp-up of congestion.

“We’re still seeing people ease back in,” said traffic analyst Rick Leckner. “Don’t forget, today is still a holiday in the rest of Canada. Some people may have taken it off.”

I caught up with Rick Leckner today about the end of the construction holiday. Today wasn't as bad traffic-wise as Leckner predicted. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/hVPRQ31plF — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 6, 2018

But Leckner warned that the second half of August could contain a nasty surprise for area motorists, as work on the Turcot Interchange and the Decarie Expressway continue.

In DDO some drivers told me they'd become habituated to using side streets and back roads to get around massive work being done on St-Jean Boulevard. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Sv1j0csTuZ — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 6, 2018

Leckner warned that drivers should be prepared for headaches in the second half of the month. “Oh it’ll come,” he said. “I mean one thing we’re consistent at is getting stuck in traffic.”