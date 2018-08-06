Montreal drivers brace for traffic as construction holiday comes to an end
The provincial construction holiday is officially over, as workers wearing hardhats returned to area roads. Far from getting a shock of sudden traffic, Montreal drivers saw a slow ramp-up of congestion.
“We’re still seeing people ease back in,” said traffic analyst Rick Leckner. “Don’t forget, today is still a holiday in the rest of Canada. Some people may have taken it off.”
READ MORE: Buckle up, Montreal: Major closures on Decarie Expressway this weekend
But Leckner warned that the second half of August could contain a nasty surprise for area motorists, as work on the Turcot Interchange and the Decarie Expressway continue.
Leckner warned that drivers should be prepared for headaches in the second half of the month. “Oh it’ll come,” he said. “I mean one thing we’re consistent at is getting stuck in traffic.”
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.