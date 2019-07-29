Weather
July 29, 2019 7:36 pm
Updated: July 29, 2019 7:40 pm

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in parts of eastern Alberta

By Online journalist  Global News

A map of Alberta with areas in red indicating where a severe thunderstorm warning was issued late Monday afternoon.

CREDIT: https://weather.gc.ca
Parts of northeast and east-central Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm warning late Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada warned people in affected areas that its meteorologists were “tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel-to-ping-pong-ball-sized hail and heavy rain.”

At around 5:30 p.m., the warnings were in effect for parts of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, parts of Wood Buffalo National Park, the Municipal District of Wainwright and the County of Vermilion River.

Other parts of Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm watch late Monday afternoon.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

