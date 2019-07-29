Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in parts of eastern Alberta
Parts of northeast and east-central Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm warning late Monday afternoon.
Environment Canada warned people in affected areas that its meteorologists were “tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel-to-ping-pong-ball-sized hail and heavy rain.”
At around 5:30 p.m., the warnings were in effect for parts of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, parts of Wood Buffalo National Park, the Municipal District of Wainwright and the County of Vermilion River.
Other parts of Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm watch late Monday afternoon.
For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.
