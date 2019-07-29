Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in parts of eastern Alberta

Parts of northeast and east-central Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm warning late Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada warned people in affected areas that its meteorologists were “tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel-to-ping-pong-ball-sized hail and heavy rain.”

Beaver Co. near Viking and Kinsella, Co. of Minburn near Innisfree Lavoy and Ranfurly, as well as Co. of Minburn near Minburn and Mannville have been issued a severe thunderstorm warning with up to nickle sized hail, strong winds and heavy rain. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/RCLOA7A7F7 — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) July 29, 2019

At around 5:30 p.m., the warnings were in effect for parts of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, parts of Wood Buffalo National Park, the Municipal District of Wainwright and the County of Vermilion River.

Other parts of Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm watch late Monday afternoon.

