Weyburn’s Richy Roy named best wedding DJ in Saskatchewan

Richy Roy of Weyburn Sask. is being recognized as the province’s best wedding DJ.

The wedding entertainment specialist earned the title from a panel of judges with the International Wedding Awards, based out the United Kingdom.

“Not a lot of awards are given to entertainers, so yeah, when I get my trophy it’s going on my mantle at home,” Roy said.

Roy takes a different approach than most by preforming magic during cocktail hour, twisting balloons up for kids and playing games to warm up the crowd.

“We’ve been trying to change the industry, there’s a small handful of us across North America that are integrating things to make it a better experience for our brides and grooms,” Roy said.

“We coordinate the wedding, we will do emcee duties, write customize scripts and we’ll bring the lighting.”

Roy admits the award is special, but seeing everyone happy at the reception is what matters most.

“They want to have fun on the dance floor, they want to enjoy the time with their family and friends. It’s our job to make sure that everyone enjoys the entire night,” Roy said.

“The chance to come into somebody’s life and give them one of the most special nights of their lives, that’s the best feeling ever.”

Roy will be judged nationally within the next couple months, with the chance to be recognized on the world stage shortly after.