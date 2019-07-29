Moncton neighbourhood in need for ‘critically important’ watch program following break-in, theft

There’s increased pressure for a neighbourhood watch program in a Moncton community following an alleged break-in.

Cathy Manuel, a resident of the city’s old west end, said she’s angry “someone violated my security,” after she allegedly someone broke into her home while she was sleeping.

“It wasn’t just a little noise and then quiet, there was a fair bit of noise,” said Manuel.

READ MORE: 4 found dead in Markham home, York Regional Police say 1 in custody

Just after 5 a.m. Friday morning, Manuel made her way downstairs to see what was going on.

“Everything was open, drawers were open, pantry was open, door to the basement was open,” she said. “Also, the door to the backyard and to the garage was open.”

She said she left the garage door open by mistake as she’s been in the midst of a landscaping project.

She found a man walking outside her home immediately afterwards, who denied that he was in her home.

“Not a lot was stolen from me,” she says. “It still feels like a violation of my person, of my property and very much an intrusion on my privacy.”

But it was a neighbour who was able to spot the suspect and provide a description to RCMP.

READ MORE: 1 arrested after RCMP Bruderheim residents asked to stay indoors during suspect search

Residents said there’s been an increase in crime in that area of the city, which is part of the reason why they met to discuss implementing a neighbourhood watch only days before the break-in.

“We’ve had some events taking place over the last, well 12-18 months, in that area, where it seems to be an uptake or an increase in brazen occurrences,” said Peter Ryan, a member of Moncton’s Old West End group. “Whether it’s tugging on unlocked doors and going through cash and change.”

Along with another community member, they already make foot patrols through the neighbourhood throughout the night, Ryan said.

“I have a light on me, the dog’s lit up, we’re just saying that if there is anybody out, we see you, and we’re not looking to approach, we’re not looking to say ‘do you belong in the neighbourhood?’ Ryan said.

“We’re just saying we know you are here, and Fred has experienced events where the people have turned to put their bikes with multiple backpacks on them, and they’ve left,” she added.

Riverview has its own neighbourhood watch program, run by chair and town councillor Cecile Cassista along with captains and co-captains in the community.

READ MORE: Liberal-dominated committee report on rural crime ‘an insult to all Canadians’: Tory MPs

She said while some say an increased police presence is needed, officers can only do so much unless incidents are reported.

“It’s about engaging the community, getting to know your neighbours, getting to know what’s going on in your community and watching out for suspicious activity,” Cassista said.

“If you do notice suspicious activity, we do ask you to call the 911 if it’s urgent.”

But regardless, whether there’s an official neighbourhood watch program in Moncton’s old west end, there’s still a community looking after one another.

“We have eyes on the neighbourhood and hopefully this doesn’t happen to anybody else,” Manuel says.

Cassista says it’s “critically important to be involved in your community and to have a neighbourhood watch.”

“It sends a message that we are on the watch and we’re keeping an eye out,” she says.