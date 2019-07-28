4 found dead in Markham home, York Regional Police say 1 in custody
York Regional Police say a 20-year-old man is in custody after four people were found dead in a Markham home Sunday afternoon.
Police said officers were called to a home on Castlemore Avenue, near Mingay Avenue and southwest of Major MacKenzie Drive East and Markham Road, just before 3 p.m. with a report multiple people may have been injured.
“When officers arrived, they made contact with a man at the front door who was taken into custody,” police said in a statement released Sunday evening.
“A further search of the residence found four people, all of whom were deceased.”
Officers appealed for witnesses to come forward, calling the deaths “suspicious.”
The coroner was called to the scene. The people inside the home weren’t identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call or email police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or homicide@yrp.ca, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
