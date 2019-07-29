Make your voice heard about Winnipeg police, crime in new survey

How do you feel about your local police?
The Winnipeg Police Service is reaching out to the public to ask about their views on crime and public safety in the city.
Interviewers from an independent market research firm will be randomly calling Winnipeggers between Monday and Saturday to complete a 20-minute survey.
A shorter version of the survey can be done online at the Winnipeg Police Service website.
Once the survey is complete, police will make the results public.
