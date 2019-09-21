Canada election: Avalon

A red wave swept over all of Atlantic Canada in the 2015 federal election with voters in Avalon electing Liberal Ken MacDonald as their MP.

MacDonald defeated incumbent MP Scott Andrews who was suspended from the Liberal caucus in November 2014 after allegations of personal misconduct from two NDP MPs.

MacDonald won 56 per cent of the vote in the 2019 election.

The Avalon electoral district is located on the eastern part of Newfoundland Island. It encompasses the southeast tip of Newfoundland, south of St. John’s. The northwest corner of the old riding is now part of Bonavista-Burin-Trinit

The electoral district was created in 2004 but underwent a boundary change in 2011. It has sent a Liberal MP three times out of five to the hill.

Candidates

Liberal: Ken McDonald (Incumbent)

Conservative: Matthew Chapman

NDP: TBD

Green: Greg Malone

PPC: Nathan Moore

For a complete list of candidates, visit Elections Canada.