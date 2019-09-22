Canada election: Edmonton Riverbend
Edmonton Riverbend is a riding in south Edmonton that stretches from the North Saskatchewan River east to Calgary Trail and from Ellerslie Road north to the Whitemud. The riding’s electoral boundaries were recreated in 2013.
In 2015, Conservative Matt Jeneroux was the first elected MP for the district with more than 50 per cent of the vote.
Candidates
Conservatives: Matt Jeneroux
Liberals: Tariq Chaudary
NDP: Audrey Redman
Green: Valerie Kennedy
People’s Party of Canada: Kevin L. Morris
