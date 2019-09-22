Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 8:47 pm

Canada election: Edmonton Riverbend

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Federal electoral riding of Edmonton Riverbend.

Edmonton Riverbend is a riding in south Edmonton that stretches from the North Saskatchewan River east to Calgary Trail and from Ellerslie Road north to the Whitemud. The riding’s electoral boundaries were recreated in 2013.

In 2015, Conservative Matt Jeneroux was the first elected MP for the district with more than 50 per cent of the vote.

Candidates

Conservatives: Matt Jeneroux

Liberals: Tariq Chaudary

NDP: Audrey Redman

Green: Valerie Kennedy

People’s Party of Canada: Kevin L. Morris

