3 in hospital after car travelling wrong way causes multi-vehicle crash in Chilliwack

One person has been airlifted to hospital and at least two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash on the Trans Canada Highway in Chilliwack early Sunday morning.

The collision was first reported around 3 a.m. just past the Yale Road off-ramp in the westbound lanes of the highway.

RCMP say the crash, which involved at least three vehicles and a semi truck, was likely caused by at least one vehicle going the wrong way on the highway.

The person airlifted to hospital was suffering serious injuries, RCMP said.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said two other patients were transported to hospital in unknown condition.

Traffic was blocked for hours in the westbound lanes as crews cleared the scene.

The highway was finally reopened around 9 a.m.

RCMP could not yet say what might have caused the crash or whether impairment was a factor.